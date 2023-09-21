Crosswords
Thursday, September 21, 2023
Puzzle by Liam Rappleye ● Edited by Victor Schmitt
Across
1
"I'm ___ loss for words"
4
Has
6
They may be underlined and blue
8
What you might hit on the head
9
Operative
Down
1
Early internet co.
2
Small bed size
3
Actresses Gunn and Kendrick
5
What a scratched record might do
7
Usual descriptor of a 9-Across
