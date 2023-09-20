Crosswords
Crosswords
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Puzzle by Meryn Dziemian ● Edited by Victor Schmitt
Play
Contact
crosswords@umich.edu
if you have feedback, questions or comments.
Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Puzzle by
Meryn Dziemian
● Edited by
Victor Schmitt
Check square
Check word
Check puzzle
Clear grid
▶️ 00:00
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
Across
⬅️
➡️
1
Scooby follower
4
Name for a bird or someone wacky
5
Word with oven or party
6
Frozen movie theater drink
7
Lead-in to X, Y, or Z
Down
⬅️
➡️
1
A baker's one is 13
2
Seep
3
___ roll
4
Head bugs
5
Pen pal?
q
w
e
r
t
y
u
i
o
p
a
s
d
f
g
h
j
k
l
z
x
c
v
b
n
m