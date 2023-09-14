Crosswords
Crosswords
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Puzzle by Dashiell Silvers ● Edited by Victor Schmitt
Play
Contact
crosswords@umich.edu
if you have feedback, questions or comments.
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Puzzle by
Dashiell Silvers
● Edited by
Victor Schmitt
Check square
Check word
Check puzzle
Clear grid
▶️ 00:00
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Across
⬅️
➡️
1
Second, as a sentiment
5
Lead in to alike or out
6
End-of-year incentive
7
Hoppy brews, for short
8
Kind of pool
Down
⬅️
➡️
1
Run away with
2
Former late-night TV host O'Brien
3
See 6-Down
4
Approves
6
With 3-Down, Saturday destination for Ann Arbor students
q
w
e
r
t
y
u
i
o
p
a
s
d
f
g
h
j
k
l
z
x
c
v
b
n
m