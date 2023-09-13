Crosswords
Crosswords
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Puzzle by Maya Segal ● Edited by Victor Schmitt
Play
Contact
crosswords@umich.edu
if you have feedback, questions or comments.
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Puzzle by
Maya Segal
● Edited by
Victor Schmitt
Check square
Check word
Check puzzle
Clear grid
▶️ 00:00
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Across
⬅️
➡️
1
Viewed
5
What comes after an attorney?
6
USWNT striker Christen, missing from this year's World Cup
7
Comic strip unit
8
Relaxation locales
Down
⬅️
➡️
1
Guitar accessory
2
Supreme Court Justice Kagan
3
Relaxes, with 'up'
4
Org. for 6-Across
5
Venmo and Vine, for two
q
w
e
r
t
y
u
i
o
p
a
s
d
f
g
h
j
k
l
z
x
c
v
b
n
m