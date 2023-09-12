Crosswords
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Puzzle by Irena Li ● Edited by Victor Schmitt
Tuesday, September 12, 2023
Puzzle by
Irena Li
● Edited by
Victor Schmitt
Across
1
With 2-Down, a sweet treat for a summer's day
4
Assortment of items
6
"The Hunger Games" baker who's name aptly sounds like type of bread
7
"Because ___ so!"
8
NYC subway letters
Down
1
Maddens
2
see 1-Across
3
Take a stumble
4
Bee prefix
5
When said thrice, Et cetera
