Monday, September 11, 2023
Puzzle by Victor Schmitt ● Edited by Pavan Kannan
Puzzle by
Victor Schmitt
● Edited by
Pavan Kannan
Across
1
Something minor that causes one to lose interest
4
Not as good
7
Poker phrase
8
U.S. Open champion Djokovic
9
Ambulance letters
Down
1
What 8-Across and 2-Down may have said after their matches
2
U.S. Open winner Gauff
3
Chocolate-filled Kellogg's cereal
5
Grand ___ (what 8-Across and 2-Down won)
6
Antlered creatures
