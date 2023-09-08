Crosswords
Crosswords
Friday, September 8, 2023
Puzzle by Maya Segal ● Edited by Pavan Kannan
Play
Contact
crosswords@umich.edu
if you have feedback, questions or comments.
Friday, September 8, 2023
Puzzle by
Maya Segal
● Edited by
Pavan Kannan
Check square
Check word
Check puzzle
Clear grid
▶️ 00:00
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Across
⬅️
➡️
1
Library ID
5
Popular electronic music festival
6
"The Chosen" novelist Potok
7
Supersized
8
Picnic pests
Down
⬅️
➡️
1
Minnesota representative Omar
2
Get the ball rolling
3
Naval jails
4
Moniker
5
New sch. in the Big Ten Conference
q
w
e
r
t
y
u
i
o
p
a
s
d
f
g
h
j
k
l
z
x
c
v
b
n
m