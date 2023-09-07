Crosswords
Thursday, September 7, 2023
Puzzle by Victor Schmitt ● Edited by Pavan Kannan
Puzzle by
Victor Schmitt
● Edited by
Pavan Kannan
Across
1
3-Down rival
4
Shiv's brother in "Succession"
7
Blazing
8
Shoestrings
9
Word with trick or rack
Down
1
Like some exams
2
Living room seat
3
1-Across rival
5
Spot
6
Bird house
