Crosswords
Crosswords
Monday, September 4, 2023
Puzzle by Pavan Kannan ● Edited by Victor Schmitt
Play
Monday, September 4, 2023
Puzzle by
Pavan Kannan
● Edited by
Victor Schmitt
Check square
Check word
Check puzzle
Clear grid
▶️ 00:00
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
Across
⬅️
➡️
1
Irate
4
With 1-Down, the crossword section's newest feature
6
Short shower
7
Goodbye in Uruguay
8
Used to be
Down
⬅️
➡️
1
See 4-Across
2
As well
3
Colors
4
Tie
5
Verdi opera set in Egypt
q
w
e
r
t
y
u
i
o
p
a
s
d
f
g
h
j
k
l
z
x
c
v
b
n
m