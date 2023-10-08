Crosswords
Sunday, October 8, 2023
Puzzle by Ellen Drejza ● Edited by Pavan Kannan
Across
1
Clutter
5
Performance
9
Useful thing
14
Largest continent on Earth
15
The distinctive atmosphere or quality that seems to surround a person
16
Insanity
17
Cry when warmer weather returns
20
Mocking, as remarks
21
Hit or strike with the palm of the hand
22
Grows older
23
One-named singer of "Chandelier"
25
Insects that make honey
27
Products of magma cooling on the Earth's surface
33
"X-Files" org.
35
Part of microscopes and glasses
36
Emotionless
37
At sea
39
Distinctive manner of expression
42
Penne ___ vodka
43
Burning
45
Clownfish star of a 2003 movie
47
Where you're probably solving this puzzle, with 60-Across
48
Without human intervention, or a clue to 17-, 27- and 64-Across
52
Simplicity
53
Reggae relative
54
In good health
57
Eye sore
60
See 47-Across
64
Fictitious phenomenon first introduced by the film "Twister"
67
"Well done!"
68
Lots
69
Blue-pencil?
70
Passover feast
71
Queue
72
Cub scout groups
Down
1
Church service
2
Cable sports channel
3
iPhone assistant
4
Declared, as a mother
5
Droop
6
Confused responses
7
Spoken
8
Spicy sushi condiment
9
Sound booster
10
City south of Tampa
11
Cozy
12
German article
13
Graffiti signatures
18
Sam of "Jurassic Park"
19
Design detail, for short
24
Does really well on, as an exam
26
Hosp. areas
27
Go to see someone
28
Picnic pest
29
Singers of "Bye Bye Bye"
30
Types of pop
31
Pottery oven
32
Digitize, in a way
33
Mexican custard dessert
34
Potential lead-in to a "deez nuts" joke
38
Soul mate
40
Meadow
41
Big birds
44
Historical period
46
Schindler of "Schindler's List"
49
Helper: Abbr.
50
Deadly
51
Merited
54
Entanglements
55
Brontë heroine
56
Starring role
58
Not a Stanley or a Hydro Flask
59
School on the Thames
61
Commanded
62
Thor's father
63
Goes bad
65
In favor of
66
Single
