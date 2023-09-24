Crosswords
Crosswords
Sunday, September 24, 2023
Puzzle by Marissa Corsi ● Edited by Pavan Kannan
Across
⬅️
➡️
1
Every new math major's bane
5
Boo-boos cured by kisses from mom
10
Zoo enclosure
14
Insurance co. for military families
15
Actress known for playing Donna on "Parks and Rec"
16
Offeror of the Centurion Black Card
17
Poker hand to fold
18
Rack up, as debt
19
Gambling city in Nevada overshadowed by Las Vegas
20
Young person, colloquially
23
Scientologist survivor Remini
24
Draft pick?
25
Soft palate of the mouth
27
Russian queen, in the past
31
FDR's responsorial speech after Pearl Harbor
34
Baby bear
35
Father to Thor and Loki
36
Reps Queens?
37
Pepsi rival
38
Actress Aniston, to friends
39
MJ's successor both on the court and in "Space Jam"
43
Debate team members
45
Chose
46
Neither's partner
47
Voting coalition
48
Intense 30-second end to a trivia show hosted by 61-Across, or a clue to 20-, 31-, and 39- Across
54
Burden
56
Headpiece fit for a princess
57
One in a fisherman's arsenal
58
The smallest coin
59
Condemning confession
60
Elle Woods almost aced it
61
Beloved trivia show host Trebek
62
NFL team that lost its good Luck?
63
Hauls on the highway
Down
⬅️
➡️
1
Anna Kendrick hit played on household items
2
Pronto
3
Crib for a villain
4
Type of big bell instrument housed in the tower on Ingalls Mall
5
Crane construction?
6
Medieval mistress
7
Mosquito bite symptom
8
Fanciful sewing kit
9
Culprit behind teenage tone
10
Big picture occupation
11
Prayer bookend
12
Preceder of X, Y, and Z
13
Prefix with skeleton
21
Not quite dix, in France
22
One half of the Splash Bros
25
Father to Luke and Leia
26
Sizing up, as the competition
27
Tuesday delicacy
28
"____ in peace!"
29
Reheated, familiarly
30
Lincoln and others
31
Cat with writing credits on "Barbie" and "Elvis"
32
Snares
33
Not against
37
Misappropriated meows?
39
Lion, to Antonio
40
Unpredictable
41
What's in an empty washing machine?
42
Music genre heard in Tokyo
44
Genderless
47
Hat worn best while holding a baguette
48
Seethe
49
Stitch's friend
50
One of the corners on a Monopoly board
51
Slippery scheme
52
Measurement for an apothecary
53
Not a Stanley cup?
54
"One Piece" creator Eiichiro
55
College athlete payment acronym
