Sunday, September 10, 2023
Puzzle by Pavan Kannan
Read the
constructor notes
Across
1
Enjoys a novel
6
Soreness
10
"What's your ___?" (lazy pickup line)
14
Beginning
15
Prepare water for pasta
16
Long ride?
17
Comedy alternative
18
Soothing ointment
19
Like a control freak
20
Built in 1841, the University of Michigan's first academic building
22
Extremely
23
To-do list
24
Have a meal
27
Large
28
What strikers and fishermen are trying to fill
29
Official name of the clock tower just north of the Diag
33
Heavenly resident
34
Greek sun god
35
Norse god portrayed by Chris Hemsworth
38
Fib
40
Opening for a coin
41
Places where bull riders compete
44
Deadly Indian snake
47
The ultimate reason for something
49
Greenest spot on campus, to students
52
Unruly crowd
53
Go blue?
54
Pop singer Rodrigo
56
Spill the beans
58
Two-day event detailing various student organizations
61
Temporary calm
62
Took the bus, say
63
Eyelashes
64
Cockney greeting
65
Impulse
66
"Damned 55-Down, damned if ___"
67
Sign of neglect
68
Overflow
69
Oceanic nation with the capital Nuku'alofa
Down
1
Retired NBA star who's friends with Kim Jong Un
2
Infuriate
3
How most silverware is sold
4
Exorcist's target
5
Understudy
6
Quartet behind "Voulez-Vous"
7
What bad children get on Christmas
8
Jewish campus organization
9
Stately tree
10
Serb, Croat or Pole
11
Billiards variant?
12
Spanish for "yellow"
13
Someone who can speak three or more languages
21
Nail to a wall
25
___ carte
26
Recipe amt.
30
Hair goo
31
Similar
32
More than half
33
Length times width
35
Shook in one's boots
36
Obama's birthplace
37
Five of these can be found in a regular game of 11-Down
39
One of many in Taylor Swift's latest tour
42
Ancient
43
Crafty
45
Plenty
46
Unlawful, as a substance
48
Prior to
49
Popular brunch spot on E Liberty Street
50
Irritating
51
Golf ball material
55
"Damned ___, damned if 66-Across"
57
Ink stain
59
Slight advantage
60
Look (like)
62
Place to get stuck
