Across ⬅️ ➡️

1 Superhero accessory

5 Largely obsolete PC component

11 Take advantage of

14 Food thickener

15 Tater Tot producer

16 School org.

17 "Darn!"

18 Drinking spree over the course of multiple days

19 Some NFL receivers

20 Greek airport code

21 Name of Taylor Swift's latest tour

22 Pout

23 Home of Hanoi

25 C₂H₆O

28 Started a poker pot

29 Tools to fix flats

31 German refusals

32 Notable part of any "Rocky" film

33 Many a stoner

36 Share a ride to school

37 "Darn!"

40 Barely reacts

42 "Thanks, Captain Obvious!"

43 Subjects of wills

44 Spring (from)

46 Peak

47 "Dog With a ___" (2012 Disney Channel show)

48 "90 Day Fiancé" network

49 Cook with a lot of Apples?

50 Oil unit

53 Most common word in Michigan's fight song

54 Something a runner might time

55 "All ___!"

56 Forearm bone

57 Tolkien creature

58 Itty-bitty

59 Used a Breathalyzer