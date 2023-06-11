1 Superhero accessory5 Largely obsolete PC component11 Take advantage of14 Food thickener15 Tater Tot producer16 School org.17 "Darn!"18 Drinking spree over the course of multiple days19 Some NFL receivers20 Greek airport code21 Name of Taylor Swift's latest tour22 Pout23 Home of Hanoi25 C₂H₆O28 Started a poker pot29 Tools to fix flats31 German refusals32 Notable part of any "Rocky" film33 Many a stoner36 Share a ride to school37 "Darn!"40 Barely reacts42 "Thanks, Captain Obvious!"43 Subjects of wills44 Spring (from)46 Peak47 "Dog With a ___" (2012 Disney Channel show)48 "90 Day Fiancé" network49 Cook with a lot of Apples?50 Oil unit53 Most common word in Michigan's fight song54 Something a runner might time55 "All ___!"56 Forearm bone57 Tolkien creature58 Itty-bitty59 Used a Breathalyzer
1 British trailer2 Marble-like3 Half-hearted try4 EMS destinations5 "___ Kai", "Karate Kid" successor6 Had a nightmare, maybe7 Change for a twenty8 Purge9 Lemon or power suffix10 Pirate's cry11 Acting mischieviously12 Starting point13 Supporters of the arts?21 Finally reaches22 Long-running event?24 Bill Clinton's instrument25 Suffix with switch26 Camper's digs27 Ran into trouble30 Suggest34 Ice cream holder35 Certain Minecraft tools36 Sea directly north of Iran38 Essay framework39 What Pizza Planet aliens worship40 John, Paul, George or Ringo41 Some fishermen45 Fuzzy food, usually47 Raisin ___50 Baseball stick51 Emancipation Proclamation prez52 ___ v. Wade53 Atlanta, to Delta