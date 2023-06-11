The Michigan Daily logo Crosswords
Puzzle by Victor Schmitt ● Edited by Pavan Kannan
Across
1 Superhero accessory5 Largely obsolete PC component11 Take advantage of14 Food thickener15 Tater Tot producer16 School org.17 "Darn!"18 Drinking spree over the course of multiple days19 Some NFL receivers20 Greek airport code21 Name of Taylor Swift's latest tour22 Pout23 Home of Hanoi25 C₂H₆O28 Started a poker pot29 Tools to fix flats31 German refusals32 Notable part of any "Rocky" film33 Many a stoner36 Share a ride to school37 "Darn!"40 Barely reacts42 "Thanks, Captain Obvious!"43 Subjects of wills44 Spring (from)46 Peak47 "Dog With a ___" (2012 Disney Channel show)48 "90 Day Fiancé" network49 Cook with a lot of Apples?50 Oil unit53 Most common word in Michigan's fight song54 Something a runner might time55 "All ___!"56 Forearm bone57 Tolkien creature58 Itty-bitty59 Used a Breathalyzer