65 Dine at home

60 Something one analyzes

58 Type of tag

57 Fish the complains a lot?

53 French club boasting Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi, to fans

50 Manners of accruing points, or a hint to 21, 26, and 43-Across

42 Respected one in many cultures

26 One of David Beckham's 65

25 Makes fun of

21 Knock one out of the park

20 Affirmative for a pirate

18 Chess grandmaster and content creator Hambleton

16 A type of flower or wine

14 44th US president

10 Fail to mention

6 ___ of the earth

1 Not liquid or gas

Down ⬆️ ⬇️

1 Pop

2 Comply

3 Shoestring

4 "__ believer"

5 Mountain walk under the sun

6 Radio interference

7 Deep sleep

8 Mormon state

9 Lacking inflection

10 Monumental task

11 Ties up in the harbor

12 Conflict

13 New drivers, usually

22 "Don't mind __ do"

23 Vegetarian's enemy

24 Something a child does to a bed

26 Old type of phone

27 Called up

28 Sicilian volcano

29 Upton and Winslet, for two

30 Juicy Fruit, e.g.

33 German car manufacturer

34 Arduous journey

35 Foal's mother

37 Spots for diag naps

38 Tiny terror

39 Swiss mountains

41 Deadly sin

42 "American Boy" artist

43 Guinea-____

44 Weds in secret

45 La Brea goo

46 Norweigan neighbor

47 Diamond unit

48 Hilton competitor

51 Mentally stable

52 Staff

53 H.S. exam

54 Prefix for circle or colon

55 Mom's mom

59 In the manner of