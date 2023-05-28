1 Not liquid or gas6 ___ of the earth10 Fail to mention14 44th US president15 "Africa" band16 A type of flower or wine17 Rot18 Chess grandmaster and content creator Hambleton19 Prescribed amount20 Affirmative for a pirate21 Knock one out of the park24 Coffeehouse connection25 Makes fun of26 One of David Beckham's 6531 Starbucks order32 Mother's sister33 Money machine36 Roadside stops37 Blackjack request39 Atmosphere40 LIV competitor41 Pathetic42 Respected one in many cultures43 Lethal volleyball trio46 Rift49 Back muscles, familiarly50 Manners of accruing points, or a hint to 21, 26, and 43-Across53 French club boasting Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi, to fans56 Historical periods57 Fish the complains a lot?58 Type of tag60 Something one analyzes61 Leg joint62 Alpaca kin63 "____ Brute?"64 Stitches65 Dine at home
1 Pop2 Comply3 Shoestring4 "__ believer"5 Mountain walk under the sun6 Radio interference7 Deep sleep8 Mormon state9 Lacking inflection10 Monumental task11 Ties up in the harbor12 Conflict13 New drivers, usually22 "Don't mind __ do"23 Vegetarian's enemy24 Something a child does to a bed26 Old type of phone27 Called up28 Sicilian volcano29 Upton and Winslet, for two30 Juicy Fruit, e.g.33 German car manufacturer34 Arduous journey35 Foal's mother37 Spots for diag naps38 Tiny terror39 Swiss mountains41 Deadly sin42 "American Boy" artist43 Guinea-____44 Weds in secret45 La Brea goo46 Norweigan neighbor47 Diamond unit48 Hilton competitor51 Mentally stable52 Staff53 H.S. exam54 Prefix for circle or colon55 Mom's mom59 In the manner of