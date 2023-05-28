The Michigan Daily logo Crosswords
Puzzle by Dashiell Silvers ● Edited by Pavan Kannan
Across
1 Not liquid or gas6 ___ of the earth10 Fail to mention14 44th US president15 "Africa" band16 A type of flower or wine17 Rot18 Chess grandmaster and content creator Hambleton19 Prescribed amount20 Affirmative for a pirate21 Knock one out of the park24 Coffeehouse connection25 Makes fun of26 One of David Beckham's 6531 Starbucks order32 Mother's sister33 Money machine36 Roadside stops37 Blackjack request39 Atmosphere40 LIV competitor41 Pathetic42 Respected one in many cultures43 Lethal volleyball trio46 Rift49 Back muscles, familiarly50 Manners of accruing points, or a hint to 21, 26, and 43-Across53 French club boasting Mbappe, Neymar, and Messi, to fans56 Historical periods57 Fish the complains a lot?58 Type of tag60 Something one analyzes61 Leg joint62 Alpaca kin63 "____ Brute?"64 Stitches65 Dine at home