1 Create5 A- or C+10 Winter coat?14 Designer Mode, of "The Incredibles"15 Edmonton hockey player16 BMW competitor17 Actresses Long and Vardalos18 Marinated Filipino dish19 Worry20 History, philosophy, geography, and others23 Off-kilter24 Number of Canadian provinces25 No longer fast?28 Youngest Roy sibling in "Succession"32 Like some pants or airplanes34 "___ humbug!'37 Laws, collectively40 Sick as ____42 Really bad, to a child43 Insignificant44 Seasoning containers, or a hint to the circled letters?47 Bummed out48 White house?49 Oozes51 Brazilian soccer star, to fans52 DaBaby song whose music video is styled as a "Broadway hip-hop musical"55 Goes up59 Home of Purdue University64 High school dance66 World capital that becomes its country when you add two letters67 One's essence68 Plant anchor69 Drooling Face, for example70 Alabama's Crimson ___71 Vegas calculation72 Pine tree excretion73 Top poker pair
1 Brainy bunch2 Spanish farewell3 Natural ability4 Less difficult5 Hockey score6 Purges (of)7 Tons8 First appearance9 Wear away10 Out of harm's way11 Greenhouses12 Praiseful poem13 Cleverness21 Missing, in the military22 Machu Picchu builder26 Ancient Greek marketplace27 Muscular29 Netting30 Río contents31 Offerman and Jonas, for two33 Cash dispenser34 Sink35 Proverb36 Home of the film industry38 ____-Ball39 Harp relative41 Classic Pontiac muscle car45 Cries46 Nimble50 Rest of the afternoon?53 Furry swimmer54 Large feather56 Showing no emotion57 Piano practice piece58 Tennis great Monica60 CPR specialists61 Years, in Madrid62 Water brand named after a country63 A ___ apple64 Expert65 Fishing apparatus