Across ⬅️ ➡️

1 Create

5 A- or C+

10 Winter coat?

14 Designer Mode, of "The Incredibles"

15 Edmonton hockey player

16 BMW competitor

17 Actresses Long and Vardalos

18 Marinated Filipino dish

19 Worry

20 History, philosophy, geography, and others

23 Off-kilter

24 Number of Canadian provinces

25 No longer fast?

28 Youngest Roy sibling in "Succession"

32 Like some pants or airplanes

34 "___ humbug!'

37 Laws, collectively

40 Sick as ____

42 Really bad, to a child

43 Insignificant

44 Seasoning containers, or a hint to the circled letters?

47 Bummed out

48 White house?

49 Oozes

51 Brazilian soccer star, to fans

52 DaBaby song whose music video is styled as a "Broadway hip-hop musical"

55 Goes up

59 Home of Purdue University

64 High school dance

66 World capital that becomes its country when you add two letters

67 One's essence

68 Plant anchor

69 Drooling Face, for example

70 Alabama's Crimson ___

71 Vegas calculation

72 Pine tree excretion

73 Top poker pair