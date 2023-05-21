The Michigan Daily logo Crosswords
Puzzle by Pavan Kannan ● Edited by Victor Schmitt
Across
1 Create5 A- or C+10 Winter coat?14 Designer Mode, of "The Incredibles"15 Edmonton hockey player16 BMW competitor17 Actresses Long and Vardalos18 Marinated Filipino dish19 Worry20 History, philosophy, geography, and others23 Off-kilter24 Number of Canadian provinces25 No longer fast?28 Youngest Roy sibling in "Succession"32 Like some pants or airplanes34 "___ humbug!'37 Laws, collectively40 Sick as ____42 Really bad, to a child43 Insignificant44 Seasoning containers, or a hint to the circled letters?47 Bummed out48 White house?49 Oozes51 Brazilian soccer star, to fans52 DaBaby song whose music video is styled as a "Broadway hip-hop musical"55 Goes up59 Home of Purdue University64 High school dance66 World capital that becomes its country when you add two letters67 One's essence68 Plant anchor69 Drooling Face, for example70 Alabama's Crimson ___71 Vegas calculation72 Pine tree excretion73 Top poker pair