The Michigan Daily logo Crosswords
Puzzle by Madison Hammond ● Edited by Pavan Kannan
Puzzle by Madison Hammond ● Edited by Pavan Kannan
Across
1 Office-inappropriate, briefly5 Controversial orange juice bit9 Home of Columbus?13 Colorful fish14 Moray catcher15 Choose16 ____ Raton, Florida17 Alaska's ____ Peninsula18 Gorillas and chimpanzees19 With "The," kid comedy movie with Alfalfa and Darla22 "Eighth Grade" actress Fisher23 "For ___ a jolly good fellow"24 Like some painkillers, briefly27 Something written by Aesop31 Smaller than small33 Rockies and Alps: Abbr.36 Like a jilted lover39 On vacation41 Popular pore strip brand42 Require43 Eternal46 General on Chinese food menus47 Gaggle members48 These, in Madrid50 Not even51 Fire remnant54 TV soccer coach Ted58 Where to buy local produce63 Lionel Messi, to most soccer fans65 Hawaiian hello66 Camp shelter67 With the bow, to a violinist68 ____ Point, popular amusement park69 Wake up70 Appear71 Had no doubt72 Fed. power dept.