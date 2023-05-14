Across ⬅️ ➡️

1 Office-inappropriate, briefly

5 Controversial orange juice bit

9 Home of Columbus?

13 Colorful fish

14 Moray catcher

15 Choose

16 ____ Raton, Florida

17 Alaska's ____ Peninsula

18 Gorillas and chimpanzees

19 With "The," kid comedy movie with Alfalfa and Darla

22 "Eighth Grade" actress Fisher

23 "For ___ a jolly good fellow"

24 Like some painkillers, briefly

27 Something written by Aesop

31 Smaller than small

33 Rockies and Alps: Abbr.

36 Like a jilted lover

39 On vacation

41 Popular pore strip brand

42 Require

43 Eternal

46 General on Chinese food menus

47 Gaggle members

48 These, in Madrid

50 Not even

51 Fire remnant

54 TV soccer coach Ted

58 Where to buy local produce

63 Lionel Messi, to most soccer fans

65 Hawaiian hello

66 Camp shelter

67 With the bow, to a violinist

68 ____ Point, popular amusement park

69 Wake up

70 Appear

71 Had no doubt

72 Fed. power dept.