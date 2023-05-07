Across ⬅️ ➡️

1 Tennis unit

4 Too feature-packed

12 Tax mo.

13 Government departments in Canada

15 Draw

16 Ones with guns put away

18 Agreed

20 Painter Paul

21 Aristocratic

22 "It's ___ to you"

26 What most U.M. students are seeking

27 Dimwit

28 Volleyball star Gabrielle

29 Lead in to mame

30 Ooze

31 Get-go

33 Grass and slime, for two

40 Black bird

41 English soccer powerhouse, to fans

42 Simple bed

45 Aust

47 Had the audacity

48 Without further precedes it

49 Stand too close too

50 Barked, as a pup

51 Automation prefix

53 Sledding locale

55 Podium award

59 "Star Wars" villain Kylo

60 Unity amongst a group

61 Unagi, to a sushi chef

62 Prepares for printing

63 Word on either side of "vs."