Puzzle by Victor Schmitt ● Edited by Pavan Kannan
Across
1 Tennis unit4 Too feature-packed12 Tax mo.13 Government departments in Canada15 Draw16 Ones with guns put away18 Agreed20 Painter Paul21 Aristocratic22 "It's ___ to you"26 What most U.M. students are seeking27 Dimwit28 Volleyball star Gabrielle29 Lead in to mame30 Ooze31 Get-go33 Grass and slime, for two40 Black bird41 English soccer powerhouse, to fans42 Simple bed45 Aust47 Had the audacity48 Without further precedes it49 Stand too close too50 Barked, as a pup51 Automation prefix53 Sledding locale55 Podium award59 "Star Wars" villain Kylo60 Unity amongst a group61 Unagi, to a sushi chef62 Prepares for printing63 Word on either side of "vs."