Puzzle by Pavan Kannan ● Edited by Victor Schmitt
Across
1 Capital of Switzerland5 Sign of healing9 Blows smoke14 Milk's favorite cookie15 Jason's ship16 Do slightly better than17 Catch some rays?18 "Rats!"19 "The Barber of Seville", for example20 Small toy often made to resemble a superhero23 A mare's strut24 Shakespeare's "Scram!"28 Defeat in a game of31 "Planet of the ___"33 Soak (up)34 Actor from "Divergent" and "The Fault in our Stars"36 Includes on an email37 Recipe instruction38 Who to call if you have a cold on campus39 Angel's ring40 NPR radio personality ___ Glass41 Emphatically deny somebody a 4-Down, perhaps45 Soup container46 Hydrocarbon suffixes47 Hospital workers48 Involuntary twitches50 Actor Malek of "Mr. Robot"51 Something you might be in if you're under the influence, or a hint to the circled letters57 Disney deer60 Alpha follower61 Fired62 Once more63 Ernie's buddy64 Happy65 Parisian river66 Gin flavoring67 Slippery