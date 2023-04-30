Across ⬅️ ➡️

1 Capital of Switzerland

5 Sign of healing

9 Blows smoke

14 Milk's favorite cookie

15 Jason's ship

16 Do slightly better than

17 Catch some rays?

18 "Rats!"

19 "The Barber of Seville", for example

20 Small toy often made to resemble a superhero

23 A mare's strut

24 Shakespeare's "Scram!"

28 Defeat in a game of

31 "Planet of the ___"

33 Soak (up)

34 Actor from "Divergent" and "The Fault in our Stars"

36 Includes on an email

37 Recipe instruction

38 Who to call if you have a cold on campus

39 Angel's ring

40 NPR radio personality ___ Glass

41 Emphatically deny somebody a 4-Down, perhaps

45 Soup container

46 Hydrocarbon suffixes

47 Hospital workers

48 Involuntary twitches

50 Actor Malek of "Mr. Robot"

51 Something you might be in if you're under the influence, or a hint to the circled letters

57 Disney deer

60 Alpha follower

61 Fired

62 Once more

63 Ernie's buddy

64 Happy

65 Parisian river

66 Gin flavoring

67 Slippery