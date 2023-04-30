1 Capital of Switzerland5 Sign of healing9 Blows smoke14 Milk's favorite cookie15 Jason's ship16 Do slightly better than17 Catch some rays?18 "Rats!"19 "The Barber of Seville", for example20 Small toy often made to resemble a superhero23 A mare's strut24 Shakespeare's "Scram!"28 Defeat in a game of31 "Planet of the ___"33 Soak (up)34 Actor from "Divergent" and "The Fault in our Stars"36 Includes on an email37 Recipe instruction38 Who to call if you have a cold on campus39 Angel's ring40 NPR radio personality ___ Glass41 Emphatically deny somebody a 4-Down, perhaps45 Soup container46 Hydrocarbon suffixes47 Hospital workers48 Involuntary twitches50 Actor Malek of "Mr. Robot"51 Something you might be in if you're under the influence, or a hint to the circled letters57 Disney deer60 Alpha follower61 Fired62 Once more63 Ernie's buddy64 Happy65 Parisian river66 Gin flavoring67 Slippery
1 US financial giant, for short2 Soccer legend ___ Cantona3 Take a break4 Impressive feat for a baseball pitcher5 Woeful tone6 Make by hand7 Farming prefix8 Something you shouldn't rip before an exam?9 Least wealthy10 Let off the hook?11 Service charge12 Dog's coat13 Pampering place21 Spoken, as an exam22 Lyft alternative25 Academy Awards26 "I dunno"27 Some printers28 Fundamentals29 Trick somebody into doing something30 Seoul-based airline31 Ottoman titles of influence32 Fancy35 Instrument that becomes another instrument when you add a letter39 Sense of familial legacy41 Skirt length42 The "I" of MIT: Abbr.43 Together at the movies, say44 British mothers49 Polio vaccine developer Albert50 Back in style52 Recedes, as a tide53 Instagram video resembling a TikTok54 Wheel connector55 Blue-green hue56 Small whirlpool57 Rapper whose song "Tribe" features J. Cole58 Get older59 Friend of Azula and Ty Lee in "Avatar: the Last Airbender"