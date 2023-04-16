1 Browse Amazon or eBay5 Pretty strange10 One who is profoundly wise14 Org. that is out of this world?15 "Horrible" Viking of comics16 What you might buy a blue book for17 Suffers18 Make up (for)19 Tree house?20 Percentages of companies' revenues that are kept after subtracting direct expenses23 Target24 Black tea type28 Value in physics that is used to quantify the resistance of an object in a fluid environment35 Some steakhouse requests36 S, A, B, C, D, E, or F in a ranking system37 Predators, on a scoreboard38 Zeros' counterparts in binary39 Taking out the trash or doing the dishes, e.g.40 "___ light?"41 Bolivian bear42 Actress Rodriguez who voiced Velma in "Scoob!"43 Type of cigar or sandwich44 "The Daily Show" specialty48 Mascara mishap49 A handle or a six-pack, to a college student50 Junior high... or a hint to this puzzle's shaded squares58 Rapper Big ___ who is the creative director of innovations for the Detroit Pistons61 Divas' solos62 Bounce back?63 Tgis clue has one64 Step between "lather" and "repeat"65 Trendy66 Exclamation while chucking67 Fencing blades68 Pogue alternative in "Outer Banks"
1 Minor setback2 One of the defining characteristics of mammals3 Norway's capital4 Corridors and alleys5 "Kaboom!"6 "I'm so hungry, I could ___ horse!"7 Tyler, the Creator album featuring the song "EARFQUAKE"8 Called up9 Eins + zwei10 Martial arts mentor11 Cut down, literally or figuratively12 Fuel for a road trip13 CPR specialist21 Unleashes (on), as a dog22 One who just goes with the flow, in modern lingo25 Jedi Master who says “It’s over Anakin! I have the high ground!”26 General Motors navigation system27 Colorless organic compound with the chemical formula C2H628 Sags29 Kidnapper's fee30 Anatomical or botanical ring31 Set of moral principles32 Shrek's spouse33 Totally savage34 Wrath39 Tech frequently used in "Avatar: The Way of Water"40 Test of one's willpower43 MATH 115-116-215 sequence subj.45 "You are too!" counter46 Prefix with cycle or angle47 Talks back to51 Option for those who don't want to reveal the truth?52 Fashionable style, in modern slang53 Something you shouldn't cross?54 Alleviate55 ESPN8: The ___56 ___ State University, which last beat Michigan in football 1234 days before this puzzle's publication57 It may be picked58 Messy place59 Hurricane center60 Imitate