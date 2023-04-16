The Michigan Daily logo Crosswords
Puzzle by Killian Olson ● Edited by Pavan Kannan
Across
1 Browse Amazon or eBay5 Pretty strange10 One who is profoundly wise14 Org. that is out of this world?15 "Horrible" Viking of comics16 What you might buy a blue book for17 Suffers18 Make up (for)19 Tree house?20 Percentages of companies' revenues that are kept after subtracting direct expenses23 Target24 Black tea type28 Value in physics that is used to quantify the resistance of an object in a fluid environment35 Some steakhouse requests36 S, A, B, C, D, E, or F in a ranking system37 Predators, on a scoreboard38 Zeros' counterparts in binary39 Taking out the trash or doing the dishes, e.g.40 "___ light?"41 Bolivian bear42 Actress Rodriguez who voiced Velma in "Scoob!"43 Type of cigar or sandwich44 "The Daily Show" specialty48 Mascara mishap49 A handle or a six-pack, to a college student50 Junior high... or a hint to this puzzle's shaded squares58 Rapper Big ___ who is the creative director of innovations for the Detroit Pistons61 Divas' solos62 Bounce back?63 Tgis clue has one64 Step between "lather" and "repeat"65 Trendy66 Exclamation while chucking67 Fencing blades68 Pogue alternative in "Outer Banks"