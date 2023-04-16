Across ⬅️ ➡️

1 Browse Amazon or eBay

5 Pretty strange

10 One who is profoundly wise

14 Org. that is out of this world?

15 "Horrible" Viking of comics

16 What you might buy a blue book for

17 Suffers

18 Make up (for)

19 Tree house?

20 Percentages of companies' revenues that are kept after subtracting direct expenses

23 Target

24 Black tea type

28 Value in physics that is used to quantify the resistance of an object in a fluid environment

35 Some steakhouse requests

36 S, A, B, C, D, E, or F in a ranking system

37 Predators, on a scoreboard

38 Zeros' counterparts in binary

39 Taking out the trash or doing the dishes, e.g.

40 "___ light?"

41 Bolivian bear

42 Actress Rodriguez who voiced Velma in "Scoob!"

43 Type of cigar or sandwich

44 "The Daily Show" specialty

48 Mascara mishap

49 A handle or a six-pack, to a college student

50 Junior high... or a hint to this puzzle's shaded squares

58 Rapper Big ___ who is the creative director of innovations for the Detroit Pistons

61 Divas' solos

62 Bounce back?

63 Tgis clue has one

64 Step between "lather" and "repeat"

65 Trendy

66 Exclamation while chucking

67 Fencing blades

68 Pogue alternative in "Outer Banks"