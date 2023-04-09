1 Shower bar5 Restful resorts9 Loses color14 Bad to the bone15 Wrestler Hogan16 Holmes played by Millie Bobby Brown17 Process of deciding something again and again20 Straight from the garden, as an ingredient21 Not on time22 Bed-and-breakfasts23 Mexican Mrs.25 Rowboat pair27 Bell vegetable with green and red counterparts33 Dribble catcher?36 It's a long story?37 ___ Gras38 Other, in Madrid40 Fishing tool, for some43 Pay attention to44 Horses' straps46 Smoothie berry48 "Live ___" (Taco Bell slogan)49 DC comic book hero with a magic ring53 Thick slice54 ___ Paulo55 Italian wine region58 Salary61 Chipotle alternative65 What might happen if you ignore the starts of 17-, 27- and 49- Across?68 Take ____ in the right direction69 Campus study spot home to Bert's Café, familiarly70 Mathematician Turing71 You might throw this at an enemy72 Small storage building73 Supermodel Banks
1 Feudal worker2 Walkie-talkie sign-off3 Assistant4 ___ v. Ferguson (1896 Supreme Court ruling)5 ___/her/hers6 Knitting stitch7 ____ mater8 Chairlift alternative9 Veggie found in a pod10 Like some email filters11 Pork cut12 Musk of SpaceX and Twitter13 Without18 Number of little pigs19 Kind of tide24 Swiss peaks26 Makeup brand by Ariana Grande28 Gloss target29 Atlantic or Pacific30 Youngest Everdeen, in "The Hunger Games"31 Mode, of "The Incredibles"32 Clears (of)33 Darty essential comprising a gallon of MiO, vodka, and water34 Old Roman road35 Actress Larson of "Captain Marvel"39 Like some unfair arguments41 Make a scene?42 Actresses Issa and Charlotte45 NBC sketch show since 197547 Baghdad resident50 Suburban homeowner's pride51 Beaded calculator52 Acknowledges silently55 Solvers' cries56 Get-together, informally57 "Toodles!"59 Vincent van ___60 ___ Woods of "Legally Blonde"62 Greasy63 Wild hog64 Delvey who conned her way into the NYC elite66 Midwestern slang word67 Pot top