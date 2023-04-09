The Michigan Daily logo Crosswords
Puzzle by Madison Hammond ● Edited by Pavan Kannan
Across
1 Shower bar5 Restful resorts9 Loses color14 Bad to the bone15 Wrestler Hogan16 Holmes played by Millie Bobby Brown17 Process of deciding something again and again20 Straight from the garden, as an ingredient21 Not on time22 Bed-and-breakfasts23 Mexican Mrs.25 Rowboat pair27 Bell vegetable with green and red counterparts33 Dribble catcher?36 It's a long story?37 ___ Gras38 Other, in Madrid40 Fishing tool, for some43 Pay attention to44 Horses' straps46 Smoothie berry48 "Live ___" (Taco Bell slogan)49 DC comic book hero with a magic ring53 Thick slice54 ___ Paulo55 Italian wine region58 Salary61 Chipotle alternative65 What might happen if you ignore the starts of 17-, 27- and 49- Across?68 Take ____ in the right direction69 Campus study spot home to Bert's Café, familiarly70 Mathematician Turing71 You might throw this at an enemy72 Small storage building73 Supermodel Banks