1 Shower bar

5 Restful resorts

9 Loses color

14 Bad to the bone

15 Wrestler Hogan

16 Holmes played by Millie Bobby Brown

17 Process of deciding something again and again

20 Straight from the garden, as an ingredient

21 Not on time

22 Bed-and-breakfasts

23 Mexican Mrs.

25 Rowboat pair

27 Bell vegetable with green and red counterparts

33 Dribble catcher?

36 It's a long story?

37 ___ Gras

38 Other, in Madrid

40 Fishing tool, for some

43 Pay attention to

44 Horses' straps

46 Smoothie berry

48 "Live ___" (Taco Bell slogan)

49 DC comic book hero with a magic ring

53 Thick slice

54 ___ Paulo

55 Italian wine region

58 Salary

61 Chipotle alternative

65 What might happen if you ignore the starts of 17-, 27- and 49- Across?

68 Take ____ in the right direction

69 Campus study spot home to Bert's Café, familiarly

70 Mathematician Turing

71 You might throw this at an enemy

72 Small storage building

73 Supermodel Banks