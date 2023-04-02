The Michigan Daily logo Crosswords
Puzzle by Victor Schmitt
Across
1 Sounds that a puppy might garner4 Help out7 Debate topic12 Michael of "SNL"13 Bonus15 Concert add-on?16 "Babe" alternative17 Head-turning19 Speak like this, this character does21 TV studio sign22 Traveler's proof of entry28 Herman of childrens' TV29 Actresses Falco and Adams, for two31 Droop34 Greek love god35 Def- and off- follower?36 What Bert has that Ernie doesn't38 Talk over a movie41 Famous mount prominently featured in the second season of HBO's "The White Lotus"42 Current Indian prime minister43 "Garfield" cartoonist?44 70's music genre46 Recover from a crash?48 Be up to standard, or a hint to the shaded squares?52 Horned African herbivore53 Macdonald of comedy55 Caesar's home?61 Constricting snake62 Hit a home run, in baseball lingo63 TALK LIKE THIS64 FAU mascot65 Captain America portrayer Chris66 Stat for a player in 59-Down67 Minecraft block made with gunpowder and sand