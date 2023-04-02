1 Sounds that a puppy might garner4 Help out7 Debate topic12 Michael of "SNL"13 Bonus15 Concert add-on?16 "Babe" alternative17 Head-turning19 Speak like this, this character does21 TV studio sign22 Traveler's proof of entry28 Herman of childrens' TV29 Actresses Falco and Adams, for two31 Droop34 Greek love god35 Def- and off- follower?36 What Bert has that Ernie doesn't38 Talk over a movie41 Famous mount prominently featured in the second season of HBO's "The White Lotus"42 Current Indian prime minister43 "Garfield" cartoonist?44 70's music genre46 Recover from a crash?48 Be up to standard, or a hint to the shaded squares?52 Horned African herbivore53 Macdonald of comedy55 Caesar's home?61 Constricting snake62 Hit a home run, in baseball lingo63 TALK LIKE THIS64 FAU mascot65 Captain America portrayer Chris66 Stat for a player in 59-Down67 Minecraft block made with gunpowder and sand
1 Sore2 "Big ___" ("So what?")3 Johnny Cash's "___ Picture of Mother"4 Animal aptly hidden in "banana peel"5 Affectionate text abbreviation6 Scheduled to arrive7 Provoke8 Hank of "Breaking Bad"9 "___ hear"10 Vase for ashes11 Brain scan, for short14 Makes a goal15 GPS calculations18 Buy in20 Snake that shares a letter with 61-Across23 Oracle24 Spanish "but"25 "That hurts!"26 Rapper Nicki27 Basil-based green sauce30 Noticed31 Took to court32 Shenanigan33 Infomercial knife brand37 Kind of camel38 Celebrity chef Matsuhisa with a namesake restaurant chain39 Hubbubs40 Uprising42 Certain computer spec45 They may be significant46 What a landlord collects47 Khaki color49 Rear50 Stiff dance move, with "the"51 Lose one's life in water54 Shake alternative55 Get older56 Election month (abbr.)57 Texter's "Bye for now"58 National Anthem contraction59 World Series org.60 Quarterback Manning