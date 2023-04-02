Across ⬅️ ➡️

1 Sounds that a puppy might garner

4 Help out

7 Debate topic

12 Michael of "SNL"

13 Bonus

15 Concert add-on?

16 "Babe" alternative

17 Head-turning

19 Speak like this, this character does

21 TV studio sign

22 Traveler's proof of entry

28 Herman of childrens' TV

29 Actresses Falco and Adams, for two

31 Droop

34 Greek love god

35 Def- and off- follower?

36 What Bert has that Ernie doesn't

38 Talk over a movie

41 Famous mount prominently featured in the second season of HBO's "The White Lotus"

42 Current Indian prime minister

43 "Garfield" cartoonist?

44 70's music genre

46 Recover from a crash?

48 Be up to standard, or a hint to the shaded squares?

52 Horned African herbivore

53 Macdonald of comedy

55 Caesar's home?

61 Constricting snake

62 Hit a home run, in baseball lingo

63 TALK LIKE THIS

64 FAU mascot

65 Captain America portrayer Chris

66 Stat for a player in 59-Down

67 Minecraft block made with gunpowder and sand