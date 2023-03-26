Across ⬅️ ➡️

1 Palindromic way to address a lady

5 Rangoon filler

9 "All ___ lead to Rome"

14 "Yes __ __?" (choice words)

15 You might merge into one on the highway

16 Boredom

17 Divisions of a tennis match

18 Chief Theban deity

19 Went to the polls

20 Alliterative high school birthday?

23 Emphatic agreement

24 "I ____ blank" (had no idea)

27 What comes after five, in Paraguay

29 Forever youthful

31 Secretly include someone on an email

34 Princeton, this year?

36 Crazy person

38 Actress Michelle of "Glee"

39 Elaborate makeup style

40 ESPN notification received often this time of year?

44 Computer addresses

45 Say "I do" a second time

46 Kardashian and Possible

49 More achy

50 Be shocked by a piece of news

54 Annual college basketball tournament, or a hint to 20-, 34-, and 40-Across?

58 "Shut up!"

61 7, for Michigan State this March.

62 "Right back ____!"

63 As _____ resort

64 One member of the "Hunger Games" love triangle

65 Section of a wedding cake, say

66 Fictional American soccer coach, Ted ____

67 Chances, as Vegas determines

68 Tolkien tree creatures