1 Palindromic way to address a lady5 Rangoon filler9 "All ___ lead to Rome"14 "Yes __ __?" (choice words)15 You might merge into one on the highway16 Boredom17 Divisions of a tennis match18 Chief Theban deity19 Went to the polls20 Alliterative high school birthday?23 Emphatic agreement24 "I ____ blank" (had no idea)27 What comes after five, in Paraguay29 Forever youthful31 Secretly include someone on an email34 Princeton, this year?36 Crazy person38 Actress Michelle of "Glee"39 Elaborate makeup style40 ESPN notification received often this time of year?44 Computer addresses45 Say "I do" a second time46 Kardashian and Possible49 More achy50 Be shocked by a piece of news54 Annual college basketball tournament, or a hint to 20-, 34-, and 40-Across?58 "Shut up!"61 7, for Michigan State this March.62 "Right back ____!"63 As _____ resort64 One member of the "Hunger Games" love triangle65 Section of a wedding cake, say66 Fictional American soccer coach, Ted ____67 Chances, as Vegas determines68 Tolkien tree creatures
1 Like some green tree trunks2 "___ there yet?"3 Payments to enter a poker game4 Walks at a leisurely pace5 Vintage6 Malek of "Bohemian Rhapsody"7 Stubborn as _____8 Not straight9 One who exhibits great respect10 How a flamingo might stand11 Insect in a farm?12 Expected13 Sloth from "Ice Age"21 Golf ball's perch22 The brink25 "______ never!"26 _____ on the wrist28 Unserious29 "It was ____ and stormy night"30 Costco competitor, with "Club"31 Fuzzy image32 Deals with33 Wanda's partner in "The Fairly OddParents"35 Formerly named37 Close call41 Pick up the check for42 Pirate's exclamation43 Angry rants47 Type of grad. school48 Congressional section with 100 seats51 Allow to enter52 Until now53 Old Russian rulers55 2012 FPS game developed by Valve56 Noggin57 Blend together58 Berkeley school, for short59 Pie ___ mode60 "NY State of Mind" rapper