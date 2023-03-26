The Michigan Daily logo Crosswords
Puzzle by Meryn Dziemian
Across
1 Palindromic way to address a lady5 Rangoon filler9 "All ___ lead to Rome"14 "Yes __ __?" (choice words)15 You might merge into one on the highway16 Boredom17 Divisions of a tennis match18 Chief Theban deity19 Went to the polls20 Alliterative high school birthday?23 Emphatic agreement24 "I ____ blank" (had no idea)27 What comes after five, in Paraguay29 Forever youthful31 Secretly include someone on an email34 Princeton, this year?36 Crazy person38 Actress Michelle of "Glee"39 Elaborate makeup style40 ESPN notification received often this time of year?44 Computer addresses45 Say "I do" a second time46 Kardashian and Possible49 More achy50 Be shocked by a piece of news54 Annual college basketball tournament, or a hint to 20-, 34-, and 40-Across?58 "Shut up!"61 7, for Michigan State this March.62 "Right back ____!"63 As _____ resort64 One member of the "Hunger Games" love triangle65 Section of a wedding cake, say66 Fictional American soccer coach, Ted ____67 Chances, as Vegas determines68 Tolkien tree creatures