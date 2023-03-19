1 Thai bills6 Circle segments10 Spit out nonsense14 Concerning15 Something a pipe or reporter might do16 Prominent German car manufacturer17 Classroom counting aid19 Wheel's action20 Volleyball armor21 Suffering from ocean motion23 Battle wound25 Britons, Gaels, and Gauls26 Children obsessed with short-form content, perhaps?32 Hunter constellation33 Factual34 Movie starring a stuffed bear and Mark Wahlberg37 Zilch38 Rizz, e.g.40 Apple assistant41 Conclude42 Hold on a minute43 Ultra spicy rolled chip brand44 Atlantis and El Dorado, or a hint to 17, 26, and 60 Across47 Photography giant50 Blacken in a pan51 Game that arouses suspicion?54 YouTube career title59 Ill temper60 It could feature escargots, fromage, or vin62 ____ what it is63 Actor Idris64 Savory taste65 No, in Russia66 Lion sound67 Arcade currency
1 JP Morgan is a big one2 "I have ___ in the oven!" (pregnancy announcement)3 Sweet encloser?4 Toothpaste holder5 Crushes with one's foot6 I can do this ____7 Big retailer of outdoor gear8 Fires9 ____-ball, arcade favorite10 Talks back11 Student12 Decree13 Insinuates, with an eye18 What one does to billiards balls before a game22 Word after stomach or head24 Flips26 Muscle quality27 Word before Man or Maiden28 Cordial29 Something one may stub30 Ash holder31 ___-of-war34 Polynesian carving35 Great lake36 Criticize38 Down in the dumps39 Bottle topper40 ACT alternative42 Bird feature43 Something you might want your dog to do44 Truthful45 Bee food46 NFL quarterback Derek47 Uncle Tom's locale48 Friendly "Divergent" faction49 "I swear"52 Lyft competitor53 Farm building55 Paint, in paintball56 Shipbuilding wood57 Treater's words58 Destroy61 Elizabeth Cady Stanton's compatriot (abbr.)