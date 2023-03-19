The Michigan Daily logo Crosswords
Puzzle by Dashiell Silvers
Across
1 Thai bills6 Circle segments10 Spit out nonsense14 Concerning15 Something a pipe or reporter might do16 Prominent German car manufacturer17 Classroom counting aid19 Wheel's action20 Volleyball armor21 Suffering from ocean motion23 Battle wound25 Britons, Gaels, and Gauls26 Children obsessed with short-form content, perhaps?32 Hunter constellation33 Factual34 Movie starring a stuffed bear and Mark Wahlberg37 Zilch38 Rizz, e.g.40 Apple assistant41 Conclude42 Hold on a minute43 Ultra spicy rolled chip brand44 Atlantis and El Dorado, or a hint to 17, 26, and 60 Across47 Photography giant50 Blacken in a pan51 Game that arouses suspicion?54 YouTube career title59 Ill temper60 It could feature escargots, fromage, or vin62 ____ what it is63 Actor Idris64 Savory taste65 No, in Russia66 Lion sound67 Arcade currency