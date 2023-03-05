1 Twangy instrument6 Swiss mountain range10 Movie theater drink14 Take ___ breath15 Stitch's pal16 Consider (as)17 Rested (against)18 "Mean Girls" extra19 Course dreaded by college chem students, familiarly20 Common injury for athletes (Eugene Levy)23 Mentions someone on Twitter24 Sculler's tool25 Wood in a caddie's bag?26 Doodle Jump, e.g.29 Christopher Nolan's 2014 sci-fi epic (Paul McCartney)32 Janitorial staffs?35 The DiCaprio difference?36 Its capital is Tripoli37 "Heavens!" to a Brit38 Like a Hufflepuff41 Frosted Flakes mascot42 Had the audacity44 Gun lobby org.45 Taylor Swift has a long list of 'em (they'll tell you she's insane)46 Hawk is arguably the most famous one (Goldie Hawn)50 "Young Money!" for one51 Guggenheim display52 Under the weather53 Once trendy sheepskin boot brand56 The key of G-sharp, to B major... or a hint to this puzzle's shaded letters60 Big-screen movie format62 Wang of fashion63 Top-tier64 "The Sex Lives of College Girls" star Renee65 Like many a language exam66 Fix, as shoelaces67 Canyon feedback68 IDs on tax forms69 Surgical tube
1 Model airplane material2 Skilled3 Gets close to4 Comedian Friedman5 "All of the above," e.g.6 Hannah Montana, for Miley Stewart7 Perjured oneself8 Features often found on school uniform skirts9 Shakespearean poem10 Symbol of immunity on "Survivor"11 Vessel on which you can find 41-Across12 Brain scan, for short13 Panic! At The Disco genre21 Pertaining to birth22 On an even ___27 Self-proclaimed One Direction front-man Liam28 Speaks up?29 "The best ___ to come"30 Claudio or Gio of men's soccer31 Root beer bottle size32 "There's a traitor in our ____!"33 Tennis' Naomi (or, ironically, her birthplace)34 Subdivision of a text39 DTW sign heading40 Soup server43 Give a hand?47 Curtain call exclamations48 Furry swimmers49 Elementary school craft brand53 Come together54 Made it past the bouncer55 Welcome at the door57 Convention center fair58 Afghanistan neighbor59 "Sorry if ___ you down"60 Rage61 Fleetwood ___