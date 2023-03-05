65 Like many a language exam

64 "The Sex Lives of College Girls" star Renee

56 The key of G-sharp, to B major... or a hint to this puzzle's shaded letters

52 Under the weather

50 "Young Money!" for one

46 Hawk is arguably the most famous one (Goldie Hawn)

45 Taylor Swift has a long list of 'em (they'll tell you she's insane)

42 Had the audacity

36 Its capital is Tripoli

23 Mentions someone on Twitter

19 Course dreaded by college chem students, familiarly

16 Consider (as)

Down ⬆️ ⬇️

1 Model airplane material

2 Skilled

3 Gets close to

4 Comedian Friedman

5 "All of the above," e.g.

6 Hannah Montana, for Miley Stewart

7 Perjured oneself

8 Features often found on school uniform skirts

9 Shakespearean poem

10 Symbol of immunity on "Survivor"

11 Vessel on which you can find 41-Across

12 Brain scan, for short

13 Panic! At The Disco genre

21 Pertaining to birth

22 On an even ___

27 Self-proclaimed One Direction front-man Liam

28 Speaks up?

29 "The best ___ to come"

30 Claudio or Gio of men's soccer

31 Root beer bottle size

32 "There's a traitor in our ____!"

33 Tennis' Naomi (or, ironically, her birthplace)

34 Subdivision of a text

39 DTW sign heading

40 Soup server

43 Give a hand?

47 Curtain call exclamations

48 Furry swimmers

49 Elementary school craft brand

53 Come together

54 Made it past the bouncer

55 Welcome at the door

57 Convention center fair

58 Afghanistan neighbor

59 "Sorry if ___ you down"

60 Rage

61 Fleetwood ___