Puzzle by Maya Segal
Across
1 Twangy instrument6 Swiss mountain range10 Movie theater drink14 Take ___ breath15 Stitch's pal16 Consider (as)17 Rested (against)18 "Mean Girls" extra19 Course dreaded by college chem students, familiarly20 Common injury for athletes (Eugene Levy)23 Mentions someone on Twitter24 Sculler's tool25 Wood in a caddie's bag?26 Doodle Jump, e.g.29 Christopher Nolan's 2014 sci-fi epic (Paul McCartney)32 Janitorial staffs?35 The DiCaprio difference?36 Its capital is Tripoli37 "Heavens!" to a Brit38 Like a Hufflepuff41 Frosted Flakes mascot42 Had the audacity44 Gun lobby org.45 Taylor Swift has a long list of 'em (they'll tell you she's insane)46 Hawk is arguably the most famous one (Goldie Hawn)50 "Young Money!" for one51 Guggenheim display52 Under the weather53 Once trendy sheepskin boot brand56 The key of G-sharp, to B major... or a hint to this puzzle's shaded letters60 Big-screen movie format62 Wang of fashion63 Top-tier64 "The Sex Lives of College Girls" star Renee65 Like many a language exam66 Fix, as shoelaces67 Canyon feedback68 IDs on tax forms69 Surgical tube