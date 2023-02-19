The Michigan Daily logo Crosswords
Puzzle by Madison Hammond
Across
1 Word after Good or Uber5 The Beatles' "___ Road"10 Hemisphere atop a building14 Something often heard at the Grand Canyon15 Piece of garlic16 Opposite of bajo17 Job of a commander or a conductor18 Principle19 Legendary loch20 Expensive proposal purchase23 Also24 "___ Meenie" (Sean Kingston hit)28 Mysterious32 ____ 12, where Katniss lives35 French thanks36 British rear end37 A certain section of the Daily, for short38 American member of the worldwide Anglican Communion42 ___ Angeles43 Bread for shawarma44 Have ____ to play45 Runs through, as a loop48 Impede49 Opposite of a liability50 Drill tip51 Nickname for Ireland58 _____ Club (Costco rival)61 Failed a class62 Furnace fuel64 Sunburn soother65 Harsh reflection66 Real estate amount67 See 48-Down68 "Back in the ____ days..."69 Verbal tirade