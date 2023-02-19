1 Word after Good or Uber5 The Beatles' "___ Road"10 Hemisphere atop a building14 Something often heard at the Grand Canyon15 Piece of garlic16 Opposite of bajo17 Job of a commander or a conductor18 Principle19 Legendary loch20 Expensive proposal purchase23 Also24 "___ Meenie" (Sean Kingston hit)28 Mysterious32 ____ 12, where Katniss lives35 French thanks36 British rear end37 A certain section of the Daily, for short38 American member of the worldwide Anglican Communion42 ___ Angeles43 Bread for shawarma44 Have ____ to play45 Runs through, as a loop48 Impede49 Opposite of a liability50 Drill tip51 Nickname for Ireland58 _____ Club (Costco rival)61 Failed a class62 Furnace fuel64 Sunburn soother65 Harsh reflection66 Real estate amount67 See 48-Down68 "Back in the ____ days..."69 Verbal tirade
1 Slippery river animal2 Nailed3 Somebody from Bangkok4 Word after baking or before pop5 Broadway opener6 What you do to a smoothie7 Blanc and Craig alter ego8 At all9 Himalayas sighting10 Thin ice, e.g.11 Stadium chant12 The Rockies, e.g. (abbr.)13 Greek goddess of the dawn21 Crazed22 What Messi aims for25 Idiot26 Perfect murder weapon27 One creating an intaglio28 Missing aviator Earhart29 Transplants a plant30 Calamities31 Lifelines in summer (abbr.)32 Mild oaths33 Actress from “Now You See Me” ____ Fisher34 1/cos equivalent36 “...four and twenty blackbirds, baked in ___”39 Choose40 Island sharing nation41 Decorative vase46 Death by chocolate, to someone with a nut allergy47 Cash machine48 With 67-Across, things with value that aren't initially apparent. Also, a clue to 20-, 38- and 51-Across.50 Play music loudly52 Eleven's favorite breakfast brand53 Sushi unit54 Just barely55 "The Lion King" villain56 Ricky Martin's "Livin' La Vida ___"57 Bring home a salary58 Zodiac sign between Nov. and Dec.59 Vernor's ginger ____60 Pop idol?63 Allow