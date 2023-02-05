64 "____ it up!"

56 Scarf down, as a meal

50 An impressive feat in an alley, or a hint to 20-Across, 26-Across, and 42-Across?

49 Renaissance, for one

48 suffix with super and infer

41 B, in the NATO alphabet

24 Hello, in Lisbon

16 Word before step or time

1 It might uplift you

Down ⬆️ ⬇️

1 Placeholder letters in a calendar

2 Dave Portnoy's brand, familiarly

3 Non professionals

4 "____ XD"

5 Former actress and wife of Prince Harry, Meghan ____

6 What Van Gogh lost, and ironically, was left with?

7 KGB predecessor

8 Ooze

9 ____ Yelich-O'Connor, real name of Lorde

10 Difficult basketball pass

11 Vindicate

12 "Get out!"

13 Fire crime

21 Infinitesimal amount

22 ___ sheet (cheater's tool)

23 Pinnacle

27 Surveillance org.

28 "#*!!&@" in comics

29 Prefix for mite or race

30 NFL ball carriers

34 Curr. world cup title holder (to this crossword builder's dismay)

35 Bee follower?

36 The shortest day of the week? Abbr.

37 One of five famous bodies of waters closest to Ann Arbor

38 "God bless us, ___" (Tiny Tim quote)

39 South Indian lentil pancake

40 Against

41 "I'm c-c-c-cold!"

42 Something one might also be doing while hemming

43 Burning the midnight oil

44 Ab exercises

45 Bald person's accessory

46 Die down

47 Gave medicine to

51 On a ___-to-know basis

52 Airport boarding spot

53 ___ impasse

54 A sharp twist in a rope or hose

58 Siesta