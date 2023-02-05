1 It might uplift you5 State animal of Alaska10 "The Lion King" lioness14 The Crimson Tide, familiarly15 Devil's opposite16 Word before step or time17 Sketch18 Ward off19 Pastures20 Engage in small talk, colloquially23 Consumed24 Hello, in Lisbon25 Super bad Seth?26 Popular PC pastime, "____: Global Offensive"31 Walrus, en Español32 James ____ Telescope33 "Frozen" queen34 Some computers36 Ran away40 π×r², to a circle41 B, in the NATO alphabet42 Fast movements?46 Adjust to a change48 suffix with super and infer49 Renaissance, for one50 An impressive feat in an alley, or a hint to 20-Across, 26-Across, and 42-Across?55 The largest continent56 Scarf down, as a meal57 Dewrinkle, as a shirt59 Camper's shelter60 Tour de France stage61 ____ Dobrev, "The Vampire Diaries" actress62 Lip63 Packed tightly64 "____ it up!"
1 Placeholder letters in a calendar2 Dave Portnoy's brand, familiarly3 Non professionals4 "____ XD"5 Former actress and wife of Prince Harry, Meghan ____6 What Van Gogh lost, and ironically, was left with?7 KGB predecessor8 Ooze9 ____ Yelich-O'Connor, real name of Lorde10 Difficult basketball pass11 Vindicate12 "Get out!"13 Fire crime21 Infinitesimal amount22 ___ sheet (cheater's tool)23 Pinnacle27 Surveillance org.28 "#*!!&@" in comics29 Prefix for mite or race30 NFL ball carriers34 Curr. world cup title holder (to this crossword builder's dismay)35 Bee follower?36 The shortest day of the week? Abbr.37 One of five famous bodies of waters closest to Ann Arbor38 "God bless us, ___" (Tiny Tim quote)39 South Indian lentil pancake40 Against41 "I'm c-c-c-cold!"42 Something one might also be doing while hemming43 Burning the midnight oil44 Ab exercises45 Bald person's accessory46 Die down47 Gave medicine to51 On a ___-to-know basis52 Airport boarding spot53 ___ impasse54 A sharp twist in a rope or hose58 Siesta