Puzzle by Victor Schmitt
Across
1 It might uplift you5 State animal of Alaska10 "The Lion King" lioness14 The Crimson Tide, familiarly15 Devil's opposite16 Word before step or time17 Sketch18 Ward off19 Pastures20 Engage in small talk, colloquially23 Consumed24 Hello, in Lisbon25 Super bad Seth?26 Popular PC pastime, "____: Global Offensive"31 Walrus, en Español32 James ____ Telescope33 "Frozen" queen34 Some computers36 Ran away40 π×r², to a circle41 B, in the NATO alphabet42 Fast movements?46 Adjust to a change48 suffix with super and infer49 Renaissance, for one50 An impressive feat in an alley, or a hint to 20-Across, 26-Across, and 42-Across?55 The largest continent56 Scarf down, as a meal57 Dewrinkle, as a shirt59 Camper's shelter60 Tour de France stage61 ____ Dobrev, "The Vampire Diaries" actress62 Lip63 Packed tightly64 "____ it up!"