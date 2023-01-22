1 Speaks hoarsely6 Suffix for avoid or do10 This or ____14 Arm bones15 Make a petulant face16 Prefix meaning 'half'17 In a video game, the place you return to after a death (one point)19 Hamburg's river20 Surface layer with the highest concentration of organic matter21 Italian astronomer who developed the scientific method23 Depend (on)25 A squirrel's food of choice26 A certain Australian marsupial's form of attack (five points)32 Alter ego33 Social misfit34 An archer's weapon of choice37 Musician behind "Bad Habit": Steve ____38 Board game with 64 squares, or a hint to the circled letters40 Domesticated, as an animal41 Suffix for people from Japan or Senegal42 Santa's "gift" to bad children43 An antonym of 40-Across44 Death via meat grinder, perhaps? (nine points)47 101-level college course, e.g.50 Horse's strap51 Capital city of Venezuela54 Lex Luthor and Superman, e.g.59 Cosmetics brand that shares a name with a river60 Burn unit procedures (priceless!)62 Blend63 Greek goddess of marriage and wife of Zeus64 Incendiary crime?65 ____ Woods, main character in "Legally Blonde"66 Mothers of lambs67 Detroit's football team
1 Go bad, as metal2 Popular dog food brand3 Noise made using a thumb and a middle finger4 A golden retriever's feet5 Madams in Madrid6 Greek sun god7 Avril Lavigne's "Sk8er ___"8 Carbon dioxide expelling organ9 Soul singer ____ James10 You might lose feelings for somebody if they give you this11 A greeting... or a hit song by Adele12 Johnny Depp's now ex-wife _____ Heard13 Attach to something using a knot, perhaps?18 Santa Monica ____22 To not have24 Mason Ramsey, when he first went viral, e.g.26 Green ingredient in some smoothies and salads27 "It's a shame"28 Pleasant29 Like Anderson Cooper or Neil Patrick Harris30 Mike Tyson uppercuts, often31 Tax organization34 Nude35 Middle Eastern nation bordering Yemen36 Join two pieces of metal38 Pigeon noise39 A snapback or a sombrero40 MSU alum ___ Grizzley42 Gator's cousin43 Not a mourning of death, but rather a celebration of life44 Pop star Ariana ______45 Viewed to be46 China's last dynasty47 Beginning of famous Caesar quote48 Belly button49 Cave dweller52 Tennis great Arthur ____53 A pair of lines that are neither parallel nor intersecting55 Husband in French56 "in that case..."57 Famous English college by the Thames58 Nine digit gov't issued IDs61 Anger