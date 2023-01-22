The Michigan Daily logo Crosswords
Puzzle by Pavan Kannan ● Design and development by Eric Lau
Puzzle by Pavan Kannan
Across
1 Speaks hoarsely6 Suffix for avoid or do10 This or ____14 Arm bones15 Make a petulant face16 Prefix meaning 'half'17 In a video game, the place you return to after a death (one point)19 Hamburg's river20 Surface layer with the highest concentration of organic matter21 Italian astronomer who developed the scientific method23 Depend (on)25 A squirrel's food of choice26 A certain Australian marsupial's form of attack (five points)32 Alter ego33 Social misfit34 An archer's weapon of choice37 Musician behind "Bad Habit": Steve ____38 Board game with 64 squares, or a hint to the circled letters40 Domesticated, as an animal41 Suffix for people from Japan or Senegal42 Santa's "gift" to bad children43 An antonym of 40-Across44 Death via meat grinder, perhaps? (nine points)47 101-level college course, e.g.50 Horse's strap51 Capital city of Venezuela54 Lex Luthor and Superman, e.g.59 Cosmetics brand that shares a name with a river60 Burn unit procedures (priceless!)62 Blend63 Greek goddess of marriage and wife of Zeus64 Incendiary crime?65 ____ Woods, main character in "Legally Blonde"66 Mothers of lambs67 Detroit's football team