1 Speaks hoarsely

6 Suffix for avoid or do

10 This or ____

14 Arm bones

15 Make a petulant face

16 Prefix meaning 'half'

17 In a video game, the place you return to after a death (one point)

19 Hamburg's river

20 Surface layer with the highest concentration of organic matter

21 Italian astronomer who developed the scientific method

23 Depend (on)

25 A squirrel's food of choice

26 A certain Australian marsupial's form of attack (five points)

32 Alter ego

33 Social misfit

34 An archer's weapon of choice

37 Musician behind "Bad Habit": Steve ____

38 Board game with 64 squares, or a hint to the circled letters

40 Domesticated, as an animal

41 Suffix for people from Japan or Senegal

42 Santa's "gift" to bad children

43 An antonym of 40-Across

44 Death via meat grinder, perhaps? (nine points)

47 101-level college course, e.g.

50 Horse's strap

51 Capital city of Venezuela

54 Lex Luthor and Superman, e.g.

59 Cosmetics brand that shares a name with a river

60 Burn unit procedures (priceless!)

62 Blend

63 Greek goddess of marriage and wife of Zeus

64 Incendiary crime?

65 ____ Woods, main character in "Legally Blonde"

66 Mothers of lambs

67 Detroit's football team