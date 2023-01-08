The Michigan Daily logo Crosswords
Puzzle by Pavan Kannan ● Design and development by Eric Lau
Across
1 Mosher-Jordan Hall to its residents 5 Circle segments9 Choice of bean at Panchero's 14 Focus of study for Niels Bohr 15 A dull professor, perhaps?16 NBA legend _____ Stoudemire 17 Eins + zwei 18 Campus coffeeshop which can be found in the Union 20 Residence hall across the street from the Ross building 22 Vase for ashes 23 Rapper Central ___, most famous for "Doja"24 Bounded28 A fancy dinner or a movie 30 Subj. for new immigrants? 33 Happen next34 Cab35 Hallucinogenic drug also known as Ecstasy36 Studying in Ann Arbor, or a hint to 18-, 20-, 47-, and 55-Across39 Green-light, as a decision40 Attila's group41 Smart _____42 Sloth, e.g.43 Noises from an angry dog44 Vodka brand popular among Michigan students45 ___ Lanka46 Smallest prime number47 Sad, small, Ann Arbor bar?55 Twice named residence hall on the hill56 Swedish pop group behind "Mamma Mia!"57 Blood pumping organ58 Cross-cultural internet joke59 Jumping, blood-sucking insect60 Attracts61 A broken mirror or a black cat?62 Arctic seabird